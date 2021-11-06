Here’s where veterans, their families can get freebies and deals on Veterans Day

(WGHP) — With Veterans Day happening next Thursday, Nov. 11, Offers.com has rounded up 30+ opportunities for veterans and their families to celebrate, including free meals, food deals, entertainment discounts, travel discounts, retail reductions and service deals.
For the most up-to-date list of Veterans Day specials, timings and locations, as well as more info on which entities require proof of service, make sure to check back to Offers.com’s full guide.
Free Meals for Veterans
- Bob Evans: Bob Evans Restaurant is providing a comforting meal to veterans and active-duty military. Enjoy a FREE special menu on Nov. 11.
- Burfer Warfare: Veterans can get a free burger for lunch
- California Pizza Kitchen: Veteran and active-duty guests are invited to California Pizza Kitchen to enjoy a complimentary entree and beverage when they dine in. Plus, all veterans that dine in will receive a BOGO offer that is valid from Nov. 12 through Nov. 20.
- Cotton Patch Cafe: On Veterans Day, the Cotton Patch Café, with locations all over Texas as well as New Mexico and Oklahoma, will be offering a FREE Chicken Fried Steak or Chicken Fried Chicken to all veterans and active-duty military.
- Darryl’s Woodfired Grill: Veterans can get a free burger for lunch
- Denny’s: Continuing a long-standing tradition of honoring our servicemen and women, Denny’s is once again offering a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast to all active, inactive, and retired military personnel.
- Famous Dave’s: Thanking veterans with a meal, all day on Nov. 11, 2021, Famous Dave’s BBQ is offering one FREE Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich plus One Side to all military personnel for either dine-in or to-go or ordering online (using the code “VETERAN”).
- Lucille’s Smokehouse Barbecue: U.S. active duty personnel and veterans get a Lucille’s Original Pulled Pork Sandwich and one swoon-worthy side on dine-in and takeout orders on Veterans day.
- Outback Steakhouse: Proudly honoring those who serve, Outback Steakhouse is offering a FREE Bloomin’ Onion and Coca Cola product to all veterans and active military on November 11, 2021.
- Red Cinema: Veterans can get a free popcorn
- Red Lobster: On Thursday, November 11, veterans and active-duty military can receive a FREE appetizer or dessert while dining in at a local Red Lobster.
- Red Robin: As a Red Robin Royalty member, veterans and active military will have their FREE Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries offer good from Nov. 1 through Nov. 14, automatically uploaded to their dashboard.
- Yard House: In honor of Veterans Day, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, Yard House is offering veterans and active-duty military a complimentary appetizer. The free appetizer is dine-in only and no purchase is necessary.
Food Deals for Veterans
- Carrabba’s: All service members and first responders receive 10% off any visit to Carrabba’s on Veterans Day and year-round.
- El Pollo Loco: On Veterans Day (and year-round), El Pollo Loco offers a 15% discount (maximum value of $1.50) to those who serve the community, which includes police officers, firefighters, EMTs, federal law enforcement agents and military personnel.
- Luna Grill: Veteran and active-duty service members can enjoy 10% off on purchases at Luna Grill on Veterans Day and all year round.
- Texas de Brazil: Offering a Heroes Discount, at Texas de Brazil on Veterans Day (and year-round) they offer a 20% discount on dinner and lunch prices (salad area also) for service members.
Retail Reductions for Veterans
- Academy Sports + Outdoors: From Oct. 24 through Nov. 14, members of the military and first responders receive 10% off in-store and online purchases.
- Carhartt: Maker of iconic men and women’s work gear, Carhartt offers all verified members of the military a 25% discount on apparel and accessories, on Veterans Day and year-round.
- Champion: Saluting members of the military, Champion offers a discount in thanks for your service. Get 10% off your online purchase on Veterans Day and year-round.
- Cole Haan: Saluting U.S. military members including active-duty, reserves, Guard, retirees and veterans, Cole Haan offers an exclusive 20% discount for online purchases on Veterans Day and year-round.
- Dickies: Famous for its durable workwear, Dickies offers a 10% military discount on Veterans Day, as well as year-round.
- Eastbay: Athletic footwear, sports equipment and apparel retailer Eastbay is offering a 15% discount to all active and retired U.S. military personnel, on Veterans Day (and year-round).
- Foot Locker: To active duty, reserve and retired military members, on Veterans Day (and year-round), Footlocker offers a 15% discount.
- HYLETE: Veterans, reservists, and active members of the U.S. armed forces can get 30% off their purchase of affordable athletic wear at HYLETE on Veterans Day and (year-round).
- Lululemon: Active-duty members of the military, (and their spouses) and active emergency first responders receive a 15% in-store and online discount at Lululemon.
- Michael’s: Military members and veterans can enjoy 15% off their purchases at Michaels on Veterans Day (and year-round).
- The North Face: In appreciation for their service, The North Face proudly offers a 10% discount to all active, reservists, veteran and retired U.S. military personnel and to spouses and dependents of active personnel.
- Under Armour: Veterans can count on Under Armour® to provide a 20% discount on purchases made by active-duty service members, retirees, veterans, military spouses and military family members.
- Vera Bradley: To honor military personnel, Vera Bradley proudly offers a special 15% discount on online purchases on Veterans Day (and year-round).
- Vineyard Vines: Throughout the year, Vineyard Vines shows their appreciation for active-duty military and veterans by offering a 15% discount on almost every item in the store.
Entertainment & Travel Discounts for Veterans
- 9/11 Memorial and Museum: Paying tribute to our country’s veterans during their annual Salute to Service, the 9/11 Memorial & Museum is offering FREE admission to veterans and half-price Museum tickets for up to three guests from Saturday, Nov. 7 through Saturday, Nov. 14.
- Aquarium of the Pacific: On Wednesday, Nov. 11, in honor of Veterans Day, the Aquarium of the Pacific is offering FREE admission for veterans and military personnel from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.
- Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., veterans, including their immediate family, can enjoy FREE admission at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium.
- Mount Vernon: In honor of our nation’s veterans, Mount Vernon offers FREE admission to all active duty, former or retired military personnel on Nov. 11, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. for a special event showing.
- Nashville Zoo: Together with Regions Bank, Nashville Zoo invites active military personnel, military veterans and their immediate families to receive FREE admission during Military Appreciation Day on Sunday, Nov. 7, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m. Active military personnel, military veterans and their immediate families, receive discounts off admission to the Nashville Zoo throughout the year.
- National WWI Museum and Memorial: Admission to the National WWI Museum and Memorial in Kansas City, MO is FREE for veterans and active-duty military personnel, Saturday, Nov. 7 through Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020.
- Red Roof: The economical hotel chain with over 650 properties offers active and retired military personnel a 10% discount year-round with promo code: “VP#606730.”
- World of Coca-Cola: Active-duty, reserves, and retired military members enjoy free admission year-round. However, on Veterans Day, they extend an additional offer to friends and family. From Nov. 5 through Nov. 14, members of the Armed Forces receive a 50% discount on up to four general admission tickets when purchasing online.
- Service Deals for Veterans
- Grace for Vets: Honoring current members of the military as well as those who have served, Grace for Vets thanks you with a FREE car wash each year on Nov. 11.
- Great Clips: During their annual promotion, Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon on Nov. 11 and receive either a FREE haircut that day or a FREE haircut card to use at a later date.