Here’s where veterans, their families can get freebies and deals on Veterans Day

(WGHP) — With Veterans Day happening next Thursday, Nov. 11, Offers.com has rounded up 30+ opportunities for veterans and their families to celebrate, including free meals, food deals, entertainment discounts, travel discounts, retail reductions and service deals.

For the most up-to-date list of Veterans Day specials, timings and locations, as well as more info on which entities require proof of service, make sure to check back to Offers.com’s full guide.

Free Meals for Veterans

Food Deals for Veterans

Carrabba’s: All service members and first responders receive 10% off any visit to Carrabba’s on Veterans Day and year-round.

All service members and first responders receive 10% off any visit to Carrabba’s on Veterans Day and year-round. El Pollo Loco: On Veterans Day (and year-round), El Pollo Loco offers a 15% discount (maximum value of $1.50) to those who serve the community, which includes police officers, firefighters, EMTs, federal law enforcement agents and military personnel.

On Veterans Day (and year-round), El Pollo Loco offers a 15% discount (maximum value of $1.50) to those who serve the community, which includes police officers, firefighters, EMTs, federal law enforcement agents and military personnel. ​​Luna Grill: Veteran and active-duty service members can enjoy 10% off on purchases at Luna Grill on Veterans Day and all year round.

Veteran and active-duty service members can enjoy 10% off on purchases at Luna Grill on Veterans Day and all year round. Texas de Brazil: Offering a Heroes Discount, at Texas de Brazil on Veterans Day (and year-round) they offer a 20% discount on dinner and lunch prices (salad area also) for service members.

Retail Reductions for Veterans

Entertainment & Travel Discounts for Veterans