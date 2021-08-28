Service member killed in Kabul attack served on Fort Bragg Special Forces

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One of the service members killed in Thursday’s suicide bomb attack at the Kabul airport in Afghanistan had served in the Fort Bragg Special Force, the 1st Special Forces Command posted on its Twitter feed late Saturday.

23-year-old Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss of Tennessee was among the 13 servicemembers killed. Knauss had been a member of the 1st Special Forces Command in Fort Bragg.

“Ryan was the embodiment of an Army Special Operations Forces soldier, a testament to the professionalism of the non-commissioned officer corps, and a steadfast husband and teammate. His loss is devastating to our formation and Army family.” –@8thPSYOPgroup’s Col. Jeremy Mushtare

Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss, 23, of Corryton, Tenn., died Aug. 26 from wounds sustained during the attack at HKIA in Kabul, Afghanistan.



Ryan was a Psychological Operations NCO assigned to 9th PSYOP Bn, @8thPSYOPgroup at Fort Bragg.@USASOCNews @USSOCOM @USArmy



The death toll in Thursday’s suicide bomb rose to 169 Afghans, a number that could increase as authorities examine fragmented remains, and 13 U.S. service members.

“Renee and I join our country in praying for the family of Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss, including his wife in Pinebluff and his extended family in Tennessee and Florida,” said NC U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson. “His loss is felt by our entire Fort Bragg community and our nation will never forget his sacrifice, as well as that of all of our fallen service members. They put their lives on the line to save our fellow citizens and allies in harm’s way. They are heroes.”

U.S. Central Command said American officials believed the militant killed in Saturday’s drone strike had been involved in planning strikes against the United States in Kabul, and that there were no other known casualties.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.