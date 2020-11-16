Fort Bragg paratrooper found dead in room

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A Fort Bragg paratrooper was found dead in his room, according to a news release.
On Wednesday, 24-year-old Spc. Terrance Salazar, of Pleasanton, Texas, was found in his room unresponsive. Fellow paratroopers called emergency services.
Medical personnel declared Salazar dead.
Fort Bragg said the cause of death is under investigation but foul play is not suspected.
He was an infantryman assigned to 1st Battalion, 325th Airborne Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team.
Salazar entered the U.S. Army in April 2018. He arrived at Fort Bragg that October.
His awards and decorations include the National Defense Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon and the Army Parachutist Badge.
