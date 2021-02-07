Exclusive: Hike from Concord Mills to South Park raises awareness for veterans mental health

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Bringing awareness to veteran suicides and mental health has been an important topic for a while.

On Saturday Army veteran and founder of the US Veterans Hall of Fame Curtis Drafton trekked 24.2 miles in honor of the 22 veterans lost per day due to suicide. Drafton departed from Concord Mills and hiked to the Wells Fargo on Fairview Road in South Park. He took 50,327 steps with a 31-pound ruck.

The event is called the Veterans Suicide Awareness Hike (Ruck) and it’s in its third year.

Due to the pandemic people were asked to participate virtually in their communities and donations were made per mileage for a total of 24.2 miles. The money is used on programs supporting veterans.

The event started at 8 a.m. with a team of veterans in an effort to ‘give our country’s heroes hope.’