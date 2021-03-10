Lawmakers will grill DoD over military medical malpractice law delay

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Department of Defense officials will meet privately with lawmakers on Monday to explain why the Pentagon has failed to implement a law that would give justice to victims of military medical malpractice, according to an attorney representing at least 120 soldiers who have filed claims against the government.

It has been more than 14 months since a new federal law took effect, sparked by a series of investigations by FOX 46, which led to a Congressional hearing and a bipartisan bill that President Trump signed into law in December 2019.

The law was named in honor of Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stayskal, a terminally ill Fort Bragg Green Beret. It is designed to hold bad doctors accountable and give service members equal healthcare protections.

Before, if a service member was killed or received negligent medical care – in Stayskal’s case being told he had pneumonia when he actually had lung cancer – there was nothing that could be done. A 1950 Supreme Court ruling known as the Feres Doctrine shields the government from being sued.

Under the new law, for the first time, service members can now file medical malpractice claims against the military.

But 14 months after the law took effect, at least 120 claims filed by service members or their families are languishing, untouched, at the Pentagon.

“I’m troubled by it. I’m concerned by it. And I’m also saddened by it,” attorney Natalie Khawam, who represents Stayskal and 120 other service members who have filed claims, told Grant. “Because we did such a great job getting this bill passed and signed into law.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Concord) joined other bipartisan members of Congress including Rep. Jackie Speier (D-California) to criticize the DoD’s delay, calling it “unacceptable.”

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” said Khawam. “It’s not fair that our members of the military have to wait around for justice.”

“It’s not fair to deny or delay these men and women who served our country the justice they’re entitled to,” she added. “And deserve under law.”

Department of Defense Response

The DoD provided FOX 46 with the following statement last November, when investigative reporter Matt Grant asked about the delay of the law:

“The Department is currently in the process of developing an interim final rule to implement the processing of claims under 10 U.S.C. § 2733a, which allows Service members to file medical malpractice claims under certain circumstances.

The Department is currently receiving claims and these claims will be processed when procedures for reviewing the claims are established. Service members should follow their Military Department’s current procedures for filing a claim:

Army: Claims should be presented to the nearest Office of the Staff Judge Advocate, to the Center Judge Advocate of the Medical Center in question, or with US Army Claims Service, 4411 Llewellyn Avenue, Fort Meade, Maryland 20755, ATTN: Tort Claims Division.

Navy: Information, directions and forms for filing a claim may be found at https://www.jag.navy.mil/. Claims should be mailed to the Office of the Judge Advocate General, Tort Claims Unit, 9620 Maryland Avenue, Suite 205, Norfolk, Virginia 23511-2949.

Air Force: Claims should be presented either at the Office of the Staff Judge Advocate at the nearest Air Force Base, or sent by mail to AFLOA/JACC, 1500 W. Perimeter Road, Suite 1700, Joint Base Andrews, MD 20762. POC: Medical Law Branch, AFLOA/JACC 240-612-4620 or DSN 612-4620.

There is no specific form that Service members need to use when submitting a claim, although they may use Standard Form 95, “Claim for Damage, Injury, or Death.

Development of the interim final rule is well underway and the Department is working diligently to bring it to completion so that claims may be processed under the rule. An interim final rule becomes effective upon publication. In the case of the interim final rule on medical malpractice claims, there will be a final rule following the opportunity for public comment.” – Lisa Lawrence, DOD spokesperson