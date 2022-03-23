PEARL HARBOR, HI (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An Albemarle man who died during the attack on Pearl Harbor is coming home to be buried Saturday, U.S. Navy officials said.

Seaman First Class Edward Talbert died aboard the USS Oklahoma on December 7, 1941, when the battleship capsized by Japanese aerial torpedoes.

Seaman First Class Edward Talbert died aboard the U.S.S. Oklahoma on December 7, 1941.

429 U.S.S. Oklahoma sailors lost their lives in the attack.

Rescue teams at work on the capsized hull of USS Oklahoma (BB-37), seeking crew members trapped inside, 7 December 1941. (US Navy History and Heritage Command)

According to the U.S. Navy, of the over 400 remains that were eventually recovered from the ship, only 35 were able to be identified. The remains of 388 unidentified Sailors and Marines were interred as “unknowns” in two cemeteries.

In 2015, The Department of Defense began exhuming remains for DNA analysis with the goal of returning them to their families. Since then, 355 have been individually identified.

S1c Talbert will be buried on March 26 in Prospect Baptist Church Cemetery in Albemarle at 11 a.m.