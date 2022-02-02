2,000 Fort Bragg troops will deploy to Europe amid Ukraine-Russia crisis

FORT BRAGG (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Troops are now headed to Europe as Russia continues to build its forces along Ukraine’s border.

President Biden announced 2,000 troops from Fort Bragg will deploy to Poland and Germany. The troops will come from the 82nd Airborne Division, which is an infantry division that specifically responds to crisis contingencies anywhere in the world within 18 hours.

Barry Morris, the Regional Communications Manager for USO (United Service Organizations), was on his way into Fort Bragg to prepare for the deployment.

“So, we’re here we have our trucks loaded down with snacks, water, power aid, numerous Coca Cola products. Just in case, you know, the 82nd Airborne, gets the call will be there with them by their side, distributing some of these last touches of home,” Morris said.

USO is a non-profit that provide services for troops deploying and arriving back to the United States. Morris is a Marine Corps veteran and understands how difficult deployment can be for the soldier and their family. He was deployed to Afghanistan in 2010.

“I just remember you know, those last hugs goodbye, you know, it’s the ‘see you later,’ right, because that’s what you say, ‘we’ll see you later, we’ll be back.’”

John Kirby, Press Secretary for the Pentagon, noted that these moves aren’t permanent, the troops are just going to be responding to the current security environment. Kirby said there aren’t any estimates on how long troops will be in Europe.

Queen City News reached out to Fort Bragg Communications for comment on the deployment but did not hear back.