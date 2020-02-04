Skip to content
Military
Care facility accused of not informing veteran’s family of COVID-19 diagnosis
Video
Getting Results, Faces from the Frontline: Fort Bragg soldiers and healthcare personnel
Fort Bragg reports first two COVID-19 related deaths
Man pushed in front of train, killed was Marine who served in Afghanistan
FOX 46 gets results for Air Force veteran almost kicked out of rehab center
Video
More Military Headlines
Elderly veteran to be kicked out of rehab facility, improperly, despite COVID-19
Video
Flag honoring Marine vanishes off Fort Mill front porch
Video
2 Camp Lejeune Marines killed in Iraq, according to Department of Defense
Military Makeover
Video
Military family gets signed copy of new malpractice law after filing wrongful death claim
Video
Fort Drum soldier dies in Afghanistan
Father surprises son and returns home from deployment
Video
Army soldiers killed in Afghanistan attack identified, were part of special forces group
NC Green Beret, whose botched care changed federal law, invited to attend State of the Union
Video
Military sexual assault, rape victims blocked from justice
Video
Trending Stories
Gov. McMaster issues ‘Work or Home’ order, limiting activities
Video
National Guard helping NC residents with stockpile supplies, protection from cyber-attacks
Video
Man arrested after high-speed chase claimed he was teaching dog to drive
Generous FedEx driver goes above and beyond for terminally ill customer
Brother takes sister to daddy-daughter dance after father stands her up for second time
