Military sexual assault bill won’t get vote, Guillen family ‘very disappointed’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– A bipartisan bill that would change how the military handles allegations of sexual assault and harassment will not come up for a vote this year, FOX 46 has learned.

“It’s very disappointing,” said Vanessa Guillen’s sister, Mayra.

The bill, named the “I Am Vanessa Guillen Act,” would have appointed an independent special prosecutor to investigate sexual misconduct cases. It was named after the 20-year-oold Fort Hood soldier who was found murdered this summer two months after she went missing. Investigators say she was killed by a fellow soldier, who the family alleges, was sexually harassing her.

“Why didn’t she report it? Because of retaliation,” Vanessa’s sister Lupe said at a news conference. “And she was afraid of that.”

In July, the Guillen family met with President Trump at the White House. They hoped Vanessa’s death would lead to major changes in the military. Mayra tells FOX 46 they will try again next year.

“It’s something I feel could have been done this year,” she said. “And the sooner the better. The sooner the change happens, the more probability there is for not another Vanessa Guillen to happen.”

The bill was introduced by Democratic Congresswoman Jackie Speier of California. At a news conference in September, she called this “the military’s #MeToo moment.”

“It’s a priority for next year,” her spokesperson told FOX 46, “and the congresswoman is confident it will be taken up quickly for a House floor vote.”

“We want to remain hopeful,” said Mayra.

Former Fort Bragg Army Capt. Erin Scanlon is also hopeful. She left the military after she says she was raped by a fellow soldier. Scanlon tells FOX 46 she wants Congress to act to protect those who protect us.

“I was very disappointed,” said Scanlon, when told the military sexual assault bill will have to be refiled next year. “The military has to be held accountable.”

On Tuesday, the Army announced the decision to fire or suspend 14 commanders at Fort Hood in the wake of Guillen’s murder. Rep. Speier calls that “a welcome and important first step.” She urges the Army to implement all of the recommendations released in a 136 page report, which orders policy changes to address failures that led to a pattern of violence, murder and sexual harassment and assault.

In a statement, Speier says the report underscores the need to pass the sexual assault reform bill.

On Wednesday, she and other lawmakers got to hear directly from the investigators that examined the 28 deaths at Fort Hood. A subcommittee of the House Armed Services Committee, which Speier chairs, questioned investigators who released the report. They say it shows a climate that failed to protect its soldiers.

Officials say Congress will continue to hold hearings to ensure the Army makes the necessary changes and consider if new Congressional action is needed.

“We still need legislation to be passed so no soldier ever goes through what Vanessa went through,” said the Guillen family’s attorney, Natalie Khawam, who also represents Scanlon and Richard Stayskal. “We’re hoping that this happens. Unfortunately, until then, our soldiers don’t have the protections that they need and they deserve.”

