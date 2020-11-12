Military families still waiting for justice 11 months after malpractice law took effect

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Next to a framed photo of her son and the flag that draped his coffin, Suzi Way points to another cherished memento.

“There’s the law,” she said, pointing to the section of the National Defense Authorization Act, which allocated $400 million to the Department of Defense to investigate and payout military medical malpractice claims.

“This is historic. This is absolutely historic. It was Congress saying there’s a problem,” Way said.

Eleven months after the law went into effect, however, there is a different problem: Nothing has been done.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s wrong. Our military deserve so much more.”

It will be three years ago next month since Way’s son, Petty Officer 3rd Class Jordan Way, died at the age of 23.

Following a routine shoulder surgery, his surgeon prescribed an increasing dose of the powerful painkiller Oxycodone, according to an internal investigation. Jordan took 82 pills over four days just as he was directed and prescribed, records show.

His died of “opioid toxicity,” according to his death certificate.

“Our son is dead,” Way said. “Our Jordan is dead. And, so, we’re fighting for other people’s Jordan’s. Because we don’t want this to happen to them.”

Because of a controversial Supreme Court ruling known as the Feres Doctrine the Way family cannot sue the military’s doctors for medical malpractice. They can’t even see the after action report detailing what went wrong and what steps are being taken to prevent it from happening again.

“We are patriots. We love this country. My son loved this country.”

While families still cannot sue, a yearlong series of FOX 46 investigations has opened the door. Last year, a bipartisan bill was introduced on Capitol Hill. President Trump signed the measure into law on Dec. 20 as part of the NDAA.

The Way family filed a claim on Jan. 1, when the law went into effect, seeking justice and accountability. They have yet to hear anything from the DoD.

“That was the hope with this law that there would be accountability. And we’ve heard nothing.”

“Angry is an understatement,” said Jordan’s father, Dana. “It is baffling. It is government bureaucracy at its best.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

STAYSKAL ‘FRUSTRATED’



The landmark law, called a “Christmas miracle,” was named after Fort Bragg Green Beret Sgt. 1st Class Richard Stayskal. In 2018, we first told you doctors at Womack Army Medical Center misdiagnosed his lung cancer as pneumonia. He is now stage four.

“If you were a civilian, you’d be able to sue the doctors, right?,” asked FOX 46 investigative reporter Matt Grant.

“Yes,” said Stayskal, who says his health is good, his treatment is still working, though he is experiencing some complications.

“If you were a veteran, you’d be able to sue?,” asked Grant.

“Yes,” said Stayskal.

“If you were a prisoner, you’d be able to sue?,” asked Grant.

“Correct,” said Stayskal.

“But because you’re active duty you can’t,” said Grant.

“Absolutely,” said Stayskal. “It definitely doesn’t sound right that you don’t have the same rights as a civilian.”

Stayskal, who spent a year of his life traveling from North Carolina to Capitol Hill to lobby for a change, in between cancer treatments and spending time with his family, says the delay is extremely frustrating and causing unnecessary stress.

“Nobody’s getting answers. That’s what’s really upsetting,” said Stayskal. “It feels like, are we just being stalled and it was just a tactic to say, ‘Oh yeah, sure, we’re going to help you and now we’re not?’”

“I would hope they would at least not keep us in the dark,” he added.

CLAIMS IN LIMBO

Attorney Natalie Khawam represents Stayskal and other military families seeking justice. There are “at least 120” malpractice claims that are now in limbo, she said.

The DoD missed two deadlines, including one in September, to develop a framework to implement the new law.

“I have clients that are dying or died waiting for the process,” said Khwam. “And it’s unfair. Why would you do this to anyone? Let alone a soldier who you harmed?”



The DoD did not respond to our request for comment.



“It’s very frustrating, Matt,” said Rep. Richard Hudson (R-Concord), “and thank you for all the reporting you did on this issue.”



Lawmakers like Hudson, who cosponsored the bill with Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) say the delay is “unacceptable.”

“We’re going to continue to work with the DoD to make sure they meet their commitment,” said Hudson. “We’re going to keep working on it and we’re not going to stop until we get it done.”

Rep. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) says he is also frustrated, and dealing with this issue on a “weekly basis.”

“I am absolutely not happy where we’re at with this,” said Mullin. “But it’s there. We’re going to get it done. It should have already been done. It should have been completed.”



Hudson is writing a letter to the new Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller to urge the DoD to “take immediate action on this issue,” a spokesperson said.

Khwam says, in the meantime, active duty soldiers or their representatives should file a claim using the Standard Form 95.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE