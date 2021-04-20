Middle school student stabbed during fight on Union County school bus

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A fight on a Union County school bus led to one student being stabbed, Union County Sheriff’s Office says.

The fight was between two Porter Ridge Middle School students and ended after one of the students “produced a knife and cut the victim.” Fifteen students were on the bus.

The incident happened around 4:35 p.m. near Lake Park on Tuesday.

EMS and Union County Sheriff’s office responded and the circumstances leading up to the fight is currently under investigation.

EMS treated the victim on scene and injuries were not believed to be serious.

Parents/guardians of both students were notified and were responding to the scene.

