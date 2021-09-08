Middle school mourns loss of teacher, who is second COVID-related death in Lancaster County this month

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Students and staff at South Middle School in Lancaster County are mourning the loss of a beloved teacher.

“Kids respected her and loved her. And she loved the kids more than they could ever love her back,” said South Middle Principal David Sweem.

District officials haven’t identified the teacher but said she taught special education for decades.

She died over the weekend after battling COVID-19 for several weeks.

“A true beacon of hope for a lot of kids. She will be sorely missed,” said Dr. Jonathan Phipps, Superintendent of Lancaster County School District.

The teacher’s death is the second COVID-19 related death in Lancaster County in the last month.

Back in August, a 16-year-old student at Andrew Jackson High School passed away from COVID-19.

District officials say the number of students battling COVID-19 this school year dwarfs the numbers they saw last year.

“It makes me question if we’re doing all we can do to keep kids safe. It makes me question that continuously. It causes us to do a lot of reflecting,” Phipps said. “Unfortunately, we’re not able to mandate masks.”

South Carolina state law says local school districts who implement a mask mandate risk losing state funding.

Phipps said the state funds $90 million of the district’s $130 million budget.

“There’s no way we could pay that. There’s no way we could pay our teachers. There’s no way we could keep the lights on,” said Phipps. “Is it the right decision? The CDC and DHEC say they need to wear a mask.”