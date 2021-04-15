Michael Jordan to present Kobe Bryant at Hall of Fame induction

CHICAGO, UNITED STATES: Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant(L) and Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan(R) talk during a free-throw attempt during the fourth quarter 17 December at the United Center in Chicago. Bryant, who is 19 and bypassed college basketball to play in the NBA, scored a team-high 33 points off the bench, and Jordan scored a team-high 36 points. The Bulls defeated the Lakers 104-83. AFP PHOTO VINCENT LAFORET (Photo credit should read VINCENT LAFORET/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan shared a special connection.

On May 15th, MJ will share his thoughts on the Lakers great, when he presents the 18-time All-Star and 15-time NBA Champion at the 2020 Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame induction.

Jordan gave a powerful eulogy during an emotional memorial for Bryant last February.

“When Kobe Bryant died, a piece of me died,” Jordan said during the Staples Center gathering. He went on to add that a piece of everyone in the crowd died as well.

The Bulls legend urged people to use the inspiration of Bryant’s life for their own.

Jordan said once when he made a visit to the Lakers locker room, Kobe asked him, “Did you bring your shoes?” Jordan said it was just a social call, but Bryant was ready for one-on-one.

Mourners packed the Staples Center to remember Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the others who died in the tragic helicopter crash.

Others in Bryant’s class include Kevin Garnett, Tim Duncan and Tamika Catchings.