Michael Jordan on Wall Street for sports betting IPO

NEW YORK (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan and the CEO of SportRadar were front and center on Wall Street Tuesday morning.

“For me, it is the most exciting moment of my life,” CEO of SportRadar Carsten Koerl said.

He is talking about the moment the global analytics group went public, partnering with SADAQ and selling $27 a share.

“Sports betting is a huge and growing industry. It’s really one of the fastest growing industries in the country right now,” sports expert Jane King said.

The Switzerland-based company is not new to the game, but quickly became one of the largest IPO’s in recent years.

Stephen Marini is a sports fanatic from Charlotte. He says he uses his own insight for strategizing his many fantasy teams.

“I mean, I try to factor everything I know from just watching it a lot,” Marini said.

But for those putting cash on the line, data driven stats generated by innovative technology can be enticing.

“There is so much data out there. How are they doing when it’s windy, when it’s raining, when it’s sunny… you can take all of that and that can help you place a more informed bet and increase the chances of you actually making money on it,” King said.

The company is used by sports betting operators but can also be utilized by leagues and teams to help players.

“We are the clear number one player for sport data and technology solution for media, for betting, for leagues and teams and we try to enrich and enhance this to make the experience better to teach young players how to perform better, to have betting companies take care of the integrities and to look for media innovation,” Koerl said.