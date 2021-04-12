Mexico sees economic boost as U.S. opens up international travel

PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- More than a year after the first round of international COVID travel restrictions went in place, borders are just now reopening.

The economic fallout has hit international gateway cities in the US and abroad, especially in tourist hotspots. But the light at the end of the tunnel is fast approaching, with new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control about who can safely travel domestically and internationally.

In Mexico, one of the cities feeling a big boost is Puerto Vallarta, a medium-sized metropolis with historic roots, cobblestone streets and artists.

Veronica Torres runs a small booth at local farmers markets selling woven plastic art. It’s all she had to earn money to feed herself and young son.

“Tourism hasn’t been what it used to be. I’m not selling at all like I did before,” said Torres.

She says the recent bump in spring break travelers has been a welcome sight.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) says 74 percent fewer passengers traveled by air in 2020. That equates to nearly 1.4 billion passengers who didn’t spend money in local economies.

But with more robust testing and multiple vaccines in the pipeline, health officials consider international journeys “low risk” for fully vaccinated people. The CDC considers that anyone who’s waited at least two weeks after their final dose of a vaccine.

The United States is still enforcing the testing mandate for any passenger arriving into the country from overseas. Those tests must be completed and time-stamped no earlier than three days before arrival in the U.S.

“If you’re fully vaccinated and you keep your mask on and take a test before you come back to the states, you should be fine,” said Brandon Rodriguez, a frontline healthcare worker from New York.

Rodriguez says he didn’t think twice about heading south of the border. The key, he says, is following all local health regulations and always wearing a mask.