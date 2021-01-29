Mercedes driver with multiple gunshot wounds crashes in SW Charlotte, dies at hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds inside a crashed car late Thursday night in southwest Charlotte. He passed away shortly after in the hospital, they said.

Around 10:15 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, CMPD officers were called to a single-vehicle crash on Arrowwood Road near I-77.

As officers got to the scene, they observed a black Mercedes sedan that had crashed off the road, and soon determined that the driver of the car had sustained multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was pronounced dead shortly after, police said.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.