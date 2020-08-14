Memorial grows for woman hit, killed while saving child in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Off Oakdale Road, a memorial is growing for the woman who was hit and killed by a pickup truck overnight while saving a child.

Police say the child ran out in the street after a ball. That’s when Lydia Morales Garcia went into action. She pushed the child out of the way, but sadly didn’t survive the accident.

The family is too distraught to talk on camera, but a neighbor saw the scene last night and says Garcia died a hero.

“She is a hero, and she pushed that little boy out of the way,” neighbor Gina Sirhan.

Sirhan took video of the scene—which was tragic scene for all involved. CMPD says the road was dark and wet.

“All of the sudden I see the lights and what is going on out there,” Sirhan said.

Speed was not a factor and the driver stayed at the scene after it happened. It’s a tough loss for those here, but for those that loved Garcia, they know where she’s at.

“She is an angel now. She will forever be his guardian angel.”

The boy who was pushed out of the way of the car is doing fine. The GoFundMe that has been set up for is to help send her body back to Mexico so she can be buried in her hometown. Click here to donate.