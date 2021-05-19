Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $515 million

(NEXSTAR) – The Mega Millions jackpot continues to climb.

No one hit all five numbers plus the Mega Ball in Tuesday’s drawing, which means there is now a $515 million jackpot that continues to grow.

The next drawing is Friday at 11pm ET. Tickets are $2 each.

Should you beat the odds and win, you’ll have two options for collecting your prize, according to the Mega Millions website:

An annuity option: The Mega Millions annuity is paid out as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments. Each payment is 5% bigger than the previous one to protect the winners’ lifestyle and purchasing power in periods of inflation.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

A cash option: A one-time, lump-sum payment that is equal to the cash in the Mega Millions jackpot prize pool. The cash option for Friday’s drawing will be $346.3 million.