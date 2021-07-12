Meetings begin to hear feedback on major Silver Line project in Belmont

BELMONT, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – 26 miles of light rail could be running through your backyard.

CATS leaders are hosting a series of public meetings to get feedback from the community about the proposed Silver Line.

The line, which is in the early planning stages, would run from Belmont to Matthews.

“I think it’d be great,” said J.C. Vargas of Belmont. “Maybe we can build some commercial and gain a bit from that as a Belmont resident.”

Vargas works in commercial real estate, so big development means big business for him.

Monday night, he came to the first public meeting about the proposed CATS Silver Line hosted at the Pointe Church in Belmont.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

“There are areas where there is already a lot of congestion, you worry there’s more congestion if it’s not planned well,” said Vargas. “But it looks like they’re planning it well.”

At the meeting, neighbors were able to put stickers on a giant map letting leaders know where they’d like to see stations and possible development.

“We’re trying to plan smartly, not to tear everything down,” said John Howard, Senior Transportation Planner with CATS. “You want to preserve some things. The people in Belmont don’t want to lose their character. And we want to be really sensitive about that.”

Planning and construction are expected to take years.

Howard says there’s already been interest in the private sector trying to cash in early.

“It’s also a community-building project. If you look at South End in Charlotte, it grew up around light rail,” said Howard.

If you didn’t get a chance to make it to the Belmont meeting, there are five more planned in the next two weeks.