Medic: 6 people evacuated following apartment fire in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Multiple people had to be evacuated following a fire at a two-story apartment building in southwest Charlotte.

Firefighters and Medic were called to the apartment complex in the 4400 block of Rose Thorn Place where one of the buildings was showing smoke.

Charlotte Fire confirms that crews had to make a rescue and multiple ambulances were called to the scene.

Medic says they are currently evaluating six people and working to determine if they need any further treatment.