HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – One person is dead and several others are injured following a serious multi-vehicle wreck along I-485 Outer on Christmas Eve, according to Medic.
The crash occurred Thursday, Dec. 24, along I-485 Outer, just after I-77, fire officials said.
According to Huntersville Fire, the area will be shut down for an investigation. Medic says one person was pronounced deceased at the scene, one person was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and two more people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
“AVOID this area completely and seek an alternate route. Please also say a prayer for the families involved,” Huntersville Fire tweeted on Thursday.
Latest headlines from FOX 46
- Medic: 1 killed, multiple injured in serious wreck on I-485 Outer at I-77
- WATCH: Pardoned Blackwater guard returns home to kids in time for Christmas
- Police search for hit-and-run driver who killed man walking from Kings Mountain to Gastonia
- Person dies in skiing accident at Beech Mountain Resort in Banner Elk
- CSL Quick Six: How many wins will the Panthers finish with next season?