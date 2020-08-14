Medic: 1 drowned, 1 injured in incident at Lake Wylie

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person has been pronounced dead after drowning on Lake Wylie, according to Medic. Another person was also injured in an incident.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police responded to McDowell Park Friday afternoon for a report of a drowning.

The initial investigation indicates that three individuals were at the water, and at least two of them went into Lake Wylie for a swim when both began struggling.

One was pulled from the water and transported by MEDIC to the hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The second individual was found underwater by the Charlotte-Fire Department about 30 minutes later. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

No additional information on the victims has been released at this time.