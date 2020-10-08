‘Mecktoberfest’ linked to COVID-19 cases, free testing for attendees

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– Mecklenburg County is starting to see “at least two” COVID-19 cases, directly linked to “Mecktoberfest,” nine days after FOX 46 first reported officials were urging attendees to get tested.

The event took place at the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery from Sept. 25-29.

“Were really encouraging those folks to get tested,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said Tuesday night at the Board of County Commissioners meeting. “We are starting to see a couple of cases coming from that event. We aren’t in cluster status at this point. We’ve just seen them over the last couple days.”

This is the timeframe when the county expected to start seeing positive cases.

Last week, a FOX 46 investigation found hundreds of people drinking and dancing with no masks or social distancing at the 12th annual Oktoberfest event at the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery. The event took place despite the governor’s order restricting outdoor gatherings to 50 people.

“There were thousands of people,” said Harris. “There were very few masks, little social distancing. If you’ve seen the videos, those folks need to get tested.”

Harris was likely referring to videos broadcast by FOX 46.

In Mecklenburg County, there have been around 29,600 total COVID-19 cases and 365 deaths. The county is seeing about 90 new cases – a slight increase – every day, according to Harris.

Since May, there have been at least eight 311 complaints against OMB for hosting large public gatherings in violation of the governor’s order. Three of those complaints were made between Sept. 25-27, the weekend of “Mecktoberfest.”

At the time, the Charlotte brewery ignored FOX 46’s requests for a comment and blocked investigative reporter Matt Grant on Twitter. On Instagram, they described Mecktoberfest as “great” while promoting other upcoming events – like a Halloween costume contest and a Christmas market.

On Wednesday, the brewery commented for the first time.

“OMB has always and will continue to work diligently to ensure that we comply with and adhere to all county, state and national health regulations and recommendations,” said spokesperson Chandler Owen, contradicting what the video of the event shows. “It is also perhaps the easiest place in town to enjoy a beer or a meal with friends while social distancing. If you are not sure and would like to see what a safe and enjoyable place OMB is we encourage you to visit and see for yourself.”

FOX 46 asked OMB why the event was not capped at 50 people, why masks and social distancing were not enforced, and if future events will change as a result.

OMB did not respond.

FOX 46 asked CMPD if officers have spoken to the owner of OMB, since they stress the importance of educating business owners, and if they are concerned about other potential large gatherings or the way “Mecktoberfest” was handled.

“The only information we can advise at this time is that no one has been charged in relation to this incident,” said CMPD Public Information Officer Thomas Hildebrand.

FREE TESTING

Mecklenburg County public health officials announced Wednesday there will be free COVID-19 testing for “Mecktoberfest” attendees.

Anyone who attended can be tested this Saturday Oct. 10 from 8 a.m. – 11 a.m. at the Olde Mecklenburg Brewery located at 4150 Yancey Road in Charlotte.

The testing will be drive-through and people are encouraged to bring their ID and insurance card, if available.

The mobile testing is being offered “in partnership” with OMB and Starmount Healthcare, according to a Mecklenburg County tweet Wednesday.

In a statement issued to FOX 46, Mecklenburg County Public Health said:

“As of Wednesday morning, Public Health is tracking at least two COVID-19 cases that have been reported in Mecklenburg County residents related to the Mecktoberfest event at Old Mecklenburg Brewery from September 25 through September 29th.

It was a large gathering that did not include social distancing or many wearing cloth face coverings, and we are now seeing a small number of positive test results among attendees.

We continue to strongly recommend that individuals attending gatherings–especially large ones–to be tested for COVID-19.”

County health officials stress that testing is readily available and that turnaround times have decreased to less than 48 hours, with the average being 1.3 days.

If you attended this event and have questions, you are urged to contact the Public Health COVID Hotline at (980) 314-9400.

