Mecklenburg Sheriff reports ‘unprecedented’ surge in handgun permit applications

The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office reported a large rise in purchase permit and concealed handgun applications since March with the average climbing to 4,698 per month.

MCSO said the increases have been unprecedented. The average applications averaged just 1,506 per month in 2020 prior to March and 1,130 per month in the fiscal year 2019.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Sees Unprecedented Surge in Purchase Permit and New Concealed Carry Applications #MCSO pic.twitter.com/SCial4sbal — Meck Sheriff (@MeckSheriff) September 29, 2020

Last Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said it registered the highest number of outstanding applications ever with 11,038.

MCSO said there has been a 122 percent increase in the monthly average of applicants for new and renewal concealed handgun permits for June and July after the division reopened on June 1 for new applications.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the staff has been authorized to work overtime and they have brought in staff from other divisions to help keep up with demand.

“I am committed to ensuring we continue to provide this service to the citizens of Mecklenburg County during this unprecedented crisis and appreciate everyone’s understanding and patience while we strive to process all applications ensuring the safety of the public,” Sheriff Garry McFadden said.

Currently, the staff has processed applications as of June 29. Approved permits will be mailed to customers.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE