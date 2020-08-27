Mecklenburg County detention officer fired following attack on detention-facility resident

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A detention officer with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office was fired Thursday after he was charged with felony assault stemming from an attack on a resident at a detention center.

Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden said Officer Darryl Shavers attacked a resident while working in a housing unit inside Mecklenburg County Detention Center-Central on August 20.

“The conduct of Officer Shavers is deeply disappointing,” Sheriff McFadden said.

MCSO said the incident began with a verbal dispute and escalated when the victim threw an empty paper cup that hit Shavers. The officer then physically attacked the victim.

The sheriff’s office said the attack was “unacceptable under MCSO policies and procedures.”

Shavers filled out a written report but failed to give all of the details from the incident that had been captured on video, according to the MCSO.

“The dangers of working in a detention facility is not lost on me,” said Sheriff McFadden. “However, I have to ensure the safety of not only my officers but also the residents of our detention facilities, which is why I felt it prudent to act decisively in this case. This kind of officer conduct undermines the professional work being done by the vast majority of the detention professionals at MCSO.”

Shavers was charged and arrested on felony assault charges.

