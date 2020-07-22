Mecklenburg County to announce alcohol sale restrictions Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s one last call for alcohol that could last for a few weeks.

Local leaders are putting the finishing touches on a proclamation that will limit alcohol sales.

FOX 46 obtained a copy of the proclamation the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners and the mayors of Charlotte, Davidson, Matthews, Mint Hill, and Pineville are all on board with.

The measure will ban onsite food and drink consumption after 11 p.m. in places that serve alcohol. Restaurants that serve alcohol will only be able to offer takeout and delivery after 11 p.m. as well. It also bans places from allowing people to eat or drink while sitting or standing at a bar.

The group of leaders have agreed that the restrictions will remain in place as long as North Carolina is in phase two. For now, that will be until August 7.

It is important to note that for now, Huntersville and Cornelius will not be singing the proclamation. The county is set to announce these restrictions tomorrow during a news conference.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android