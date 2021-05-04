Mecklenburg County teaming up with local organizations to get more minority communities vaccinated

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mecklenburg County is trying a new strategy to get more people in underserved communities vaccinated against COVID-19.

Health Director Gibbie Harris announced Tuesday night that the county has teamed up with the grassroots organization Action NC.

The group will go door-to-door in communities that have low vaccination rates, predominately communities of color.

“What we’re recognizing is those individual conversations are going to be critical for some people to be able to get comfortable with taking a vaccine. And being able to talk to somebody who is from their community, who they’re familiar with is really gonna help us turn a corner,” Harris told the Board of County Commissioners.

Harris said when the health department met with members of Action NC they discovered many of the members had questions and concerns about the vaccine. She called the conversations eye-opening.

“Sometimes we take things for granted,” Harris said.

“They were very clear with us that if we want this information out there is needs to be taken by the right people.”

The board also agreed to create a COVID response team.

The health department will create 26 paid positions that will serve on a limited-term basis. The positions will focus exclusively on COVID response. That will allow other health department employees to focus on other issues.

Harris said the department has lost several employees during the pandemic because their jobs were part-time without benefits.