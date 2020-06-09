Sheriff says department will no longer use tear gas, City votes to defund chemical agents

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office has announced that they will no longer use tear gas. In the same night, Charlotte city leaders voted not to purchase chemical agents for police to use for crowd dispersal.

Sheriff Garry McFadden has decided that the Sheriff’s Department is making changes to their ‘Use of Force policy,’ saying that tear gas will no longer be used as a part of their arsenal.

The use of chemical irritants has been standard for law enforcement as a less-than-lethal means of control especially in times of civil unrest.

In a statement, Sheriff McFadden said they felt there could be another approach to “the pain, frustration and national outcry against police brutality.”

“I would rather have meaningful conversations and engagement that build relationships and bonds with the community so that tear gas never has to be used. Throughout the past two weeks I’ve heard the cries of the community and during the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting our citizens is vital.”