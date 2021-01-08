Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office reports decrease in COVID-19 cases at jail, first vaccination being planned

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a decrease in the number of COVID-19 cases reported at the county jail.

The announcement comes a month after the detention center went into lockdown due to a spike in cases. At that time, more than 100 inmates were actively positive and 20 staff members were positive.

That number has significantly decreased, with the case count now down to 29 residents positive for the virus and one hospitalized. An additional 293 residents are housed in either in isolation or quarantine due to potential exposures.

No deaths have been reported, and officials say the detention center Medical Director is in close contact with the local health department to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Sheriff’s Office says “aggressive” testing is continuing every five days and there has been increased cleaning and sanitation efforts.

Hand sanitizer dispensers and disinfectant spray and wipes have been placed throughout the detention centers and office buildings. Face coverings have been issued to all MCSO employees and some of the detention population that are in a COVID-19 protocol.

Detention center officials stress that social distancing and other recommended guidelines are continuing to be followed.

