Mecklenburg County Sheriff says jail has been vandalized, staff harassed for weeks

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry McFadden held an impassioned news conference Monday, saying his deputies and county employees have been targeted and harassed for weeks by demonstrators identifying themselves as ‘jail suuport.’

McFadden said an incident outside of the detention center Monday sparked an aggressive confrontation.

According to the sheriff, a deputy saw a young woman was being assaulted by a man outside of the jail. A deputy went to assist her and arrest the man for assault when ‘jail support’ workers confronted the deputy.

McFadden said the detention center has been targeted for weeks with vandalism and threats. He said feces have been found daily on walkways, and some employees are uncomfortable coming in knowing they are going to be yelled at or harrassed.

Accodring to McFadden, “it is intimidation on law support disguised as jail support.”

The sheriff said several times that he encourages jail support and hopes to work with them, but he made it clear that if the protests become non-violent, arrests will be made.

“It’s an agenda.,” he said.