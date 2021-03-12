Mecklenburg County Sheriff, Detention Center staff to begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center staff will soon begin receiving their COVID-19 vaccines.

The Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that they have been working with healthcare services provider Wellpath to secure the first round of COVID-19 vaccines for their staff members.

On March 2, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that all essential frontline workers would be eligible to receive the vaccine. MCSO began working to secure doses for their staff at this time.

They say staff members can now begin getting the shot on Monday, March 15.

“As we begin this phase of vaccinations, one year later, my heart is heavy for my family, friends, staff and others who were less fortunate during this pandemic,” Mecklenburg County Sheriff Garry mcFadden said. “If I am fortunate enough to receive one, I will take it in remembrance of them.”

Sheriff McFadden and Chief Deputy Rodney Collins will receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine Monday around 11:45 a.m.