Mecklenburg County seniors receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Seniors left the Bojangles Coliseum smiling Wednesday after receiving their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“It’s great. It was easy and I didn’t feel a thing,” said Mary Falkenstein, 78. Falkenstein received help in getting her appointment thanks to her daughter, Talia Wurcherer.

“I didn’t even try the phones. I booked it online and figured it would be easier to do it online,” said Wurcherer who wanted her mom to feel protected.

“We know the vaccine doesn’t mean we can stop wearing masks and go back to life as usual but knowing there’s an extra layer of protection makes us feel more comfortable having her come over,” added Wurcherer.

The county is booking around 350 appointments six days a week and part of that is due to limited supply of the vaccine. The North Carolina National Guard was on site Wednesday helping people navigate the process of getting inside to receive vaccines. There were no reports of long lines or back-ups and that was in part due to appointments being required.

“There’s some trepidation but there’s no choice. If I want to continue and enjoy the rest of my life it’s the way it is. It’s a gut relief,” said Peggi Dragonetti about getting the vaccine.

She made the trip to the Coliseum with her husband, John, of nearly 60 years.

“It was excellent. No problem. It was quick and after getting the shot they had us sit for 15 minutes,” explained Dragonetti.

Seniors who received the first dose will be back in three weeks to receive the second and final dose of the vaccine.

Mecklenburg County health leaders are working to increase capacity when it comes to taking calls for booking appointments. Appointments through the end of January are already booked up according to the county.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE