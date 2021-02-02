Mecklenburg County sees racial disparity in COVID-19 vaccinations

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Mecklenburg County Commissioner says alarm bells are going off over how few African Americans and Hispanics are getting their COVID-19 vaccines.

Mark Jerrell says leaders need to take a look at who is not getting the vaccine and why.

“It’s been hard, things I was used to doing or planned to do all of that had to be put on hold,” said Sandra Oglesby.

Oglesby’s son brought her to Bank of America Stadium to get her COVID-19 vaccine last week.

She had access to go where the shot was, but others do not have resources, and still others like Katrina Bartee Graham are hesitant to get the shot.

“I was going to wait but then I said, ‘I’m front line, I work in the office with people every day and I need to get it,” said Bartee Graham.

Blacks and African Americans make up 21 percent of the population in North Carolina, but only 12 percent of the people receiving first doses are Black or African American.

Hispanics make up ten percent of the state’s population but only 2 percent of those who have gotten their first shots.

“My alarm bells go off when I hear those numbers,” said Jerrell.

He says there are multiple reasons for ethic and racial disparities in vaccine distribution.

“I think distrust is certainly at the top of the list. Unfortunately our country does not have a great track record as it relates to vaccinations or medical procedures as it relates to African Americans in particular,” said Jerrell.

He says the county and state need to go where the people are and give vaccines.

“We are going to have to look at all kind of remedies relative to the deployment of mobile units, we may have to go door to door.”

Starting Wednesday, Charlotte Area Transit will start two direct bus routes, one from the transit center in Uptown and another from the Eastland Transit Center.

Both routes will go to the Bojangles Coliseum taking people to their COVID-19 vaccine appointments Monday through Saturday.