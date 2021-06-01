Mecklenburg County ranks 91 out of 100 for parks, new survey says

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte may be one of the top ten places to live in the country, but the area’s parks aren’t ranking as high. That’s according to a study from a non-profit group trying to ensure park equity and resident access.

The city is working on Independence Park, but the group in charge of the study wants to make sure there is a park within a ten-minute walk for all residents in the city.

The recent survey ranks Charlotte and Mecklenburg county 91 out of 100 cities, that’s up two spots last year, but residents say more improvements could be made.

“It is different parks around, but yet and still it’s not enough for kids to do in different parks,” said Lakisha Massey.

Massey says she wishes there were more park amenities. That is part of the reason Charlotte and Mecklenburg County received a low ranking from the Trust for Public Land. The non-profit organization uses Parkscore, but highlights not enough people have access to parks, parks are lacking in some amenities, and investment in parks is below the national average.

“When I think Charlotte I think developers, and condos, and that’s about it,” said Matt Hooker.

He’s one of the people who say they want to see more green space, but even if that is not the case at least make the parks the same citywide.

“Like water slides. Not just in one area, but more areas than one community area for the children to play,” Massey said.

Director of Mecklenburg County Park and Recreation W. Lee Jones did respond to the survey. He says the county is in the process of completing a new comprehensive plan and despite the low ranking, Jones says “we are a great system.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

He also noted there are 12,000 parks and rec departments in the nation, and only 100 were ranked–imagine if the other 11,900 submitted data.

“I think it will get eaten up,” Hooker said. “I mean that’s just kind of the way things go, but I’d love to see some open space stay open for sure.”

City leaders say the 2022 budget will address some of the problems raised in the study. That includes buying land for park in underserved communities.