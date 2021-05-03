Mecklenburg County racing to get more minority communities vaccinated

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The race is on to get people in North Carolina and across the nation vaccinated. Some say it’s the only way to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Roy Cooper says he wants two-thirds of residents vaccinated by June 1. That’s going to be tough according to some in Mecklenburg County because some areas, mainly outer portions around Uptown have a low percentage of people vaccinated.

County officials know they need to reach more people, especially those in predominantly minority communities. Residents who spoke with FOX 46 say they will take their time getting the vaccine–if they do it at all.

“We don’t need people to wait,” said Gibbie Harris, Mecklenburg County Health Director. “We just need them to vaccinate.”

However, if you look in Mecklenburg County, some are not on board with getting any of the three vaccines. Recent statistics released from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows in Center City over 50% of people are fully vaccinated, but the number drops to 23% and even 20% percent in zip codes that are predominantly minority.

“We there you go, there you have it,” added Richard Williams Jr. “I think Black people historically have never trusted the medical system for good reason.”

The Tuskegee experiment is one reason, but others in the area say there are more factors

“I just want to sit on it a little bit and see how it effects people and everything because there’s not much testing behind it,” added Aaron Hathcock who says he will not get the vaccine. “I’m just not going to do what the government tells me to do.”

Health officials in Mecklenburg County know that’s what they are fighting..

“There’s the hesitancy,” says Harris. “There’s people that need more education, more opportunity to ask their questions.”

There’s plenty of vaccine in the county, people know that, but they want someone closer to them to educate on their experience.

They want to see younger people, and other minorities who have received the vaccine come and speak with them and not government officials.

“Let them advocate on the benefits and if they’ve had any side effects or not, says Williams. “I think that will help.”

County officials say they are going to continue to work with different agencies to reach those hesitant to get vaccinated. So, we could see even more programs roll out at sporting events or area churches.