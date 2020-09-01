Mecklenburg County proclaims Sept. 1 ‘Hester Ford Day’ in honor of 116-year-old resident, oldest woman in America

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- September 1 has officially been declared ‘Mother Hester McCardell Ford Day,’ in honor of the 116-year-old Charlotte resident. She is the oldest woman in America and the seventh oldest person in the world, Mecklenburg County officials say.

According to the proclamation, Hester Ford was born in Lancaster County, S.C. on Aug. 15, 1904. Ford grew up working on a farm where she planted and picked cotton, plowed the field and cut wood.

Ford married her husband, John Ford, at the age of 15. They moved to Charlotte in 1953, where they lived for 10 years before his passing.

The proclamation says Ford worked as a nanny for more than 20 years for two families in Myers Park, and has lived in her Charlotte home for nearly 60 years now. Ford is a long-standing member of Macedonia Baptist Church.

“Mrs. Ford has lived her life as a child of God doing his work as a missionary who loves everybody,” the proclamation reads. “She always took care of her neighbors who were sick and fed those who were hungry, and her doors were always open to those in need.”

Ford has 12 children, 48 grandchildren, 108 great-grandchildren and approximately 120 great-great-grandchildren. She credits her incredible longevity to family and a strong faith in God.