Mecklenburg County plans mass testing amid phase 1 of reopen

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- As phase one begins, Mecklenburg County is now moving forward with plans to do mass testing across the county, but everyone won’t be tested.

That testing still won’t be for everyone because there’s simply not enough, but for those with symptoms, or those around those who have symptoms. They are at the top of the list for testing over the next 30 days. All this is happening while doors are set to open at many retailers tomorrow.

By now, you can already see the signs of more. More people out and soon enough, more businesses open. Some still say it’s too soon.

“If you look around, people aren’t wearing gloves or masks, they’re not taking it seriously,” neighbor Jerry Hunt said.

Hunt thinks phase one is coming too soon.

“I’m a multiple myeloma survivor, so I’ve been separating myself for a long time. My immune system is compromised,” Hunt said.

The idea of ‘more’ is going to be a central theme over the next several weeks. More restrictions being lifted and potentially more things to do, and for Mecklenburg County health officials, more testing to see just how much of the coronavirus is in their neighborhoods.

“Our testing strategy aims to test roughly 13,000 residents per week to cover an additional 5 percent of the population, that’s roughly 1,850 tests per day,” said Gibbie Harris, Director of Mecklenburg County Public Health.

Mass testing five percent of the population might not seem like a lot, but that’s around 55,000 people that are set to be tested among the most high risk groups.

The county says many have already been tested, but more needs to be done before the county, or the state, gets out of it, and as restrictions are being eased they’re reminding people to stay cautious.

“This should not be seen as an opportunity to go back to business as usual, to hang out at the mall, to hang out, to stroll, and to shop. The intent is for resources to be available to the community as they need them,” Harris said.

For those heading out, a word of advice.

“Wear your gloves, and wear your masks,” Hunt said.

No one really knows for certain how nervous the general public is at this moment and no one knows how big those crowds are going to be. That’s why health officials are stressing the need to still be heading out for what you need, not necessarily what you want.