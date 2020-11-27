Mecklenburg County parks closed, repairs still needed following flooding 2 weeks ago

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It has been more than two weeks since record-breaking rainfall and flooding across the Charlotte area. In Mecklenburg County some parks are still closed for repairs. Crews say it could take several weeks until some parks reopen.

The Irwin Creek was one hard hit area, which flows through Frazier Park and Revolution Park in West Charlotte.



“I just love the location being so close to everything. The wide open spaces and the fact it is manicured so nicely,” said Carissa Eichler.



Right now county park crews are struggling to keep up with repairs. Water reached the top of the 4th Street Extension Bridge at Fraizer Park, damaging lights and lodging large tree limbs into open spaces.



Flooding also impacted a nearby soccer field, which brought down a large protective netting that was cemented into the ground.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android



Just one mile down Irwin Creek, Revolution Park remains closed. The turf football field is unusable after being moved by flood waters. The baseball field is also littered with debris and broken fencing.

“I am a little surprised that it hasn’t been cleaned up yet. I did see a lot of, in addition to the sand I mentioned, a lot of trash and things like that which can be dangerous for pets and kids that are here,” said McKenna Johns.

Mecklenburg County Parks Officials tell FOX 46 there was significant damage at parks along the greenway corridors. Clean-up is underway, but could take several weeks in some areas depending on the scope of the damage.

“They probably have a lot on their hands with the holidays, but they are really good keeping up with the parks and maintenance so it will be a matter of time,” said Eichler.



FOX 46 was there two weeks ago when Freedom Park was closed after being taken over by water from the Little Sugar Creek. Right now the park is back open, dry and baseball fields have been repaired.

You can get updated information on repairs at Mecklenburg County Parks by visiting this link.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE