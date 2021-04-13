Mecklenburg County Parks and Rec presents multimillion-dollar proposal for countywide renovations

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation Department presented a $100 million renovation proposal in Mecklenburg County’s budget meeting today.

The proposal includes upgrades and improvements in 49 parks throughout Mecklenburg County.

Parks and Rec officials rated the parks on a grading scale. Out of the 220 parks throughout Mecklenburg County, 49 of them received a D or an F as a grade, which means they need renovations fast.

“An ‘F’ score is to notice that a park needs immediate attention,” W. Lee Jones Jr., Director of Mecklenburg County Parks and Recreation tells FOX 46. “And the parks that are ‘D’ rated, they need attention, but it’s not like immediate.”

With 25 percent of parks in this county needing attention and improvements, it’s going to cost a pretty penny–between $80 million and $115 million to be exact.

“We can do it with funding provided for ongoing maintenance of our facilities, or if the park has a large enough need. It can be on a list for what we call our CIP, our capital improvement plan, that’s done on a five year basis and funded by the county.”

But how bad are these parks really? FOX 46 went to many on the list today and most of the residents near the parks said they need some major improvements.

“I’d give it a D-minus, because they do have trash around a lot,” one park-goer told FOX 46.

The Parks and Rec Department wants to expand programming.

“When I visit different parks with my gran-dog or grandchildren, I see the other amenities they have, and I look at this particular park and I look at the disparities that I see in different communities,” said another. “So, it’s not equitable, so yes there are some upgrades that need to be done.”

They say the programs would provide more youth and civic engagement.

Jones said completing these renovations and improvements will level the playing field for underprivileged youth throughout Mecklenburg County. It will provide more engagement opportunities and overall benefits for everyone in our community.