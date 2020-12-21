Mecklenburg County officials: Stay home for Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Stay home for Christmas. That’s the message from Mecklenburg County officials, as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise.

“Our data shows that COVID is still very widespread in our community and holidays and holiday gatherings are some of the most dangerous places to be,” said Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio. “So please stay home and stay safe.”

Despite that plea, Diorio isn’t stay home. She plans to drive to Durham to spend time with family.

“I feel comfortable making that trip,” she said. “It’s two people in a household. It’s not a group. It’s a very small number of people and I feel very comfortable about their safety.”

Asked if other people should feel comfortable spending the holidays with people they don’t live with, Diorio defended her decision.

“That’s the decision I made and I think everyone needs to do the same,” she said, referring to people having to make their own difficult decisions.

This comes as Mecklenburg County continues to see record high numbers. Here’s the latest data:

56,181 cases since March

514 deaths

48 congregate living facilities are currently in “outbreak status”

There have been more than 500 new cases a day since the beginning of December

There are more than 300 hospitalizations per day

Hospitalizations and the use of ICU beds and ventilators are up

“We really need to do everything we can right now to prevent spread,” said Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

Harris says the county is seeing a “surge” in testing right now.

“That is incredibly concerning to me,” said Harris. “Because I think it could indicate risky behavior over the next several weeks as people figure out how they want to celebrate the holidays and are testing ahead of time thinking that’s going to give them a pass to do whatever they want to do in terms of travel and gatherings.”

New this week, the state will begin notifying people test positive for COVID-19 by text and email with links to resources on how to stay safe.

Right now, the health department is working on plans to mass vaccinate the community. FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant asked if the county is considering larger venues like Bank of America Stadium or the Spectrum Center to host vaccination events.

Harris says the county is looking at “different types of facilities” but would not elaborate. She also says they are working on “potential drive-thru clinics,” similar to testing sites, to get as many people vaccinated as possible when the time comes.

For now, the county is focusing on Phase 1A testing. More information about mass vaccination efforts will be available in Phase 1B and Phase 2, she said.

This week, the county will get 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The county plans to start vaccinating healthcare workers, EMT’s, paramedics, long-term care facilities, medical examiners and morticians.

Meanwhile, CMPD is looking past Christmas towards New Year’s Eve. Deputy Chief Steven Brochu says officers continue to inspect businesses, which have mostly been in compliance with the governor’s order. Brochu says they have already spoken with organizers of house parties and “other events” planned for Dec. 31 and advertised on social media.

“We’ll be in full force and effect just for the holidays,” said Brochu, “as it relates to crime reduction and visible presence in the community and the county so anything we do come across we’ll address accordingly. Again, education is our primary focus and if needed there is a legal ramification for that.”

