Mecklenburg County offering free flu vaccine clinics

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Mecklenburg County Public Health leaders are working to make sure everyone receives their flu vaccines this year.

Orange cones snaked around the parking lot of the health department office off Billingsley road Friday morning for a free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic.

“We are still very much in the middle of a difficult pandemic but we’re also in the middle of cough, cold and flu season and we know the flu causes millions of people to be sick,” said Dr. Meg Sullivan, the medical director for Mecklenburg County Public Health.

Sullivan stresses that it is not too late to get your flu shot if you have not already.

“Flu season is different every year so it is difficult to predict but what we do know right now is we are not seeing significant cases of the flu,” explained Sullivan who says it can change.

Steps like wearing a mask, washing your hands and practicing social distancing can help prevent both the spread of the flu and COVID-19.

“Both flu and Covid are respiratory viruses. We have so many people, way too many people in the hospital because of Covid and if we have many people hospitalized for the flu that will overwhelm our healthcare system and may result in people not getting the care they need,” Sullivan explained.

Sullivan and her team will likely use some of the same set up for the drive-thru flu clinic once a COVID-19 vaccine becomes available and ready for distribution.

“We are hopeful that will happen soon,” said Sullivan.

Public Health leaders acknowledge this is a particularly challenging time as the holidays near but they urge people not to gather in large groups, keep your distance, wear a mask and wash your hands.

Sullivan says those steps will protect against the spread of both the flu and COVID-19.

Public Health will give away free flu shots Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Valerie C. Woodard Center, 3205 Freedom Drive.

The free clinic is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 18, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Southeast Health Department, 249 Billingsley Rd.

