Mecklenburg County nursing home with highest COVID-19 cases had been fined $10k, parent company settled $10m lawsuit

CORNELIUS, N.C.- Before he died, the family of Sanford Hummel, 88, say they were never told the Korean War veteran tested positive for COVID-19 until he was rushed to a hospital with dangerously low oxygen levels.

“I had asked them if he was positive,” said daughter Andrea Gorman. “And they said, ‘What nobody called you?’”

When the virus began to spread inside, they said they were never told. The family of resident Helen Short, 92, says they too were kept in the dark and question why she was seen wearing someone else’s clothing, given how easily the virus spreads.

“The administrator told me, ‘All I needed to know was my mother tested negative,’” recalled Short’s daughter, Grace. “And, ‘I don’t have to worry about the rest of the place.’ And I said, ‘Excuse me?’”

Autumn Care of Cornelius still has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in Mecklenburg County with 17 deaths and 60 people infected ,according to new data released Tuesday by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

The facility was fined $10,342 in February for failing to “develop and implement a complete care plan that meets all the resident’s needs with timetables and actions that can be measured.”

The nursing home is owned by Ohio-based Saber Healthcare Group, which operates care facilities in seven states. On April 14, the Department of Justice announced Saber Healthcare agreed to pay $10 million to settle a federal lawsuit accusing the company of knowingly submitting false claims to Medicare, billing taxpayers for pricey rehab therapy services that “were not reasonable, necessary, or skilled.”

Autumn Care of Cornelius was not part of that lawsuit.

“The facility acts in the best interests of its residents to promote their health, safety, and welfare,” a representative for Autumn Care of Cornelius said in a statement. “The level of care provided to any one resident may not accurately reflect the high quality of care the facility provides as a whole, and the number of positive outcomes encountered by residents and their families.”

Officials with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services inspected the facility again last month in response to a series of FOX 46 investigations. They were looking into five unspecified allegations but found nothing wrong.

FOX 46 asked county health officials Tuesday if they are looking into how the virus was able to spread so quickly at the facility.

“We are working with all long term care facilities to investigate outbreaks, test all residents and staff when outbreaks occur, assure they have the needed PPE to appropriately protect residents and staff,” officials with the CharMeck Joint Information Center said, “and provide guidance for care of residents and cleaning in the facility.”

