Mecklenburg County nursing home, previously cited for ‘poor patient care’, sees nearly 100 cases of COVID-19, 10 deaths

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- In North Carolina, there are 11,790 confirmed cases of COVID-19 at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, with 1,293 deaths. Now, the government is issuing new rules to help slow the spread among the elderly.

The numbers aren’t surprising to Doctor Dennis Taylor, president of the North Carolina Nurses Association.

“Many of them have memory loss various forms of dementia I think in a lot of cases it’s very difficult for them to remember to follow those three important guidelines of wearing a mask, doing the social distancing, frequent hand washing,” Dr. Taylor said.

“Why do you think the virus is spreading like wildfire through some of them?,” asked FOX 46 reporter Matt Grant.

“I think it has a lot to do with the population of folks who are in those facilities,” said Dr. Taylor. “Obviously, many of them have memory loss, various forms of dementia. I think, in a lot of cases, it’s very difficult for them to remember to follow those three very important guidelines of wearing a mask, doing the social distancing, frequent handwashing.”

In the Charlotte-area, the Mecklenburg Health and Rehab Center on Sandy Porter Road has been hit the hardest. Nearly 100 people – 73 patients and 26 staff members – have tested positive for the virus, according to county health officials. Ten patients have died.

The center has been cited for previous violations, so the news about the number of COVID-19 cases and deaths at the rehab center didn’t shock Tarance Rose. His father was a resident at the rehab center last year.

“That facility had a lot of disorganization,” Rose said.

Rose hired an attorney and plans to sue the Mecklenburg Health and Rehab Center.

Last year, a FOX 46 investigation discovered the facility improperly discharged Rose’s father, Alexander, putting the 71-year-old dementia patient into a cab alone, sending him to Rose’s empty, locked house.

Federal officials fined the facility more than $10,000, citing “poor patient care.” Now, new data reveals the facility has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Mecklenburg County.

“I’ve got to take a stand not just for me, but everybody else in the community,” Rose said.

Alexander was transferred to a different facility last year. His son says unfortunately, he passed away two weeks ago.

FOX 46 asked Mecklenburg Health and Rehab administrator Cassandra Dority: Why are the cases so high? What are they doing to reduce the spread? And we asked if they would comment on a potential lawsuit related to the way Rose’s father’s case was handled.

“Based upon your approach,” said Dority, “It’s obvious you do not have good intentions with your story, therefore we choose not to participate in your story.”

Dr. Taylor says patients can be exposed to the virus by staff members who are asymptomatic.

“A lot of these long term care facilities don’t have some of the same screening rules that some of our healthcare facilities may,” said Dr. Taylor. “So, those folks who are coming in from the outside may not necessarily be screened as thoroughly as what some folks are who may be coming to an acute care hospital.”

In South Carolina, Governor McMaster wants to resume family visitations at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, as the number of reported cases within those facilities is at 7,361, with 1,031 deaths reported.

This week the centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services announced new guidelines, saying nursing homes are “particularly vulnerable” to spreading the virus. It is now required that all residents and staff be tested for COVID-19, and retested every three to seven days.

