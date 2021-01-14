Mecklenburg County moves forward with homelessness prevention program

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Today and tomorrow mark the beginning of Phase 3 in Mecklenburg County’s Evaluate Upstream Homelessness Prevention Project.

50 community stakeholders, including elected officials, non profit representatives, along with others, met for a virtual workshop all afternoon and will be back tomorrow for the same thing.

This workshop consisted of the stakeholders breaking off into smaller groups where they brainstormed with data and researched previously gathered to put homelessness prevention into action.

With that, they started mapping out where the County’s grant money is going to be allocated while also incorporating pandemic restrictions.

According to Susan Rodriguez-McDowell, District 6 Meck. County Commissioner, Evaluate Upstream was launched in May of 2020, and throughout all this time they have been able to work directly with community members who were once homeless themselves.

This direction coming straight from the source is giving the County specific information into what their most vulnerable populations actually need.

“One of the things that I keep hearing is looking at the community of folks that need this help, from their eyes, from their perspective, what are ways we can reach them,” McDowell said.

