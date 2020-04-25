Mecklenburg County leaders say they’re prioritizing safety over reopening

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — People in Mecklenburg County will have to stay home longer and that means most businesses must stay closed.

“I think we all agree that the most critical thing we want to do is to reopen our economy there’s no debate about that the question is how quickly we do it and how the phasing works:”

The question over when businesses will re-open remains, but on Thursday NC Govenor Roy Cooper announced it won’t be before May 8. His original executive order was set to expire next week but health officials say the data simply doesn’t support it.

“It’s flat. It’s not going up. It’s going down and it’s important to realize as we open things up in our communities its going to take a week or two to see how that’s impacting the data,” Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

Harris says as many anxiously await the new executive order to expire. The Health Department is already looking ahead to how fewer restrictions will impact the numbers.

“At this point, I’m more concerned about our trends and what we will see as we start loosening things up. So we continue to plan for the worst,” Harris said.

In addition to being proactive on the health side of things, the county has assembled a group of business leaders to offer input on how to move forward between now and the end of the order.

“They’re the ones that have to reopen. They’re the ones that provide these services to the community, so I think they’re input and guidance is going to be critically important and will weigh heavily on the decisions that we make,” said County Manager Dena Diorio.

Decisions that will have lasting impacts on the local economy moving forward.