Mecklenburg County leaders say tailgating won’t be allowed at Panthers games

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s a game day tradition, but this year tailgating at Panthers games has been sidelined because of the pandemic, according to the Mecklenburg County Public Health Director.

They’re going to be closely watched as the governor’s mass gathering guidelines are going to be strictly enforced.

Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris says a decision on whether fans will be allowed inside Bank of America Stadium should come fairly quickly, but she says fans won’t be allowed to tailgate like usual under the Panthers plan.

“It’s my understanding as part of the plans, that tailgating is not an option,” Harris said at a Friday afternoon news conference.

Harris says her department has been working with the Panthers on plans to return to Bank of America stadium for game day.

“We’ve reviewed where they are with their plans at this point, which include how they’re managing the players, how they’re managing their staff, the testing that they’re doing but also what they would do once games started, and it’s my understanding as part of the plans, that tailgating is not an option,” she said.

Harris went on to say that the county will be enforcing health guidelines.

“If people are not social distancing and gathering in a way that’s unsafe, we’ll be talking to CMPD about what we might be able to do about that.”

Roaring Riot tells FOX 46 that their tailgates in September have been cancelled because of the extension of phase two and the governor’s order prohibiting outdoor gatherings of more than 25 people.

Three away game trips with roaring riot are also cancelled, including a trip to D.C. in December.

FOX 46 asked CMPD how they plan to enforce the rules at home, on private property.

“The governor’s orders don’t extend just to public areas we will of course if we see people outside of the confines of the governor’s order and under that circumstance where they’re authorized to enforce, we’ll do so,” CMPD Deputy Chief Jeff Estes said.

All of these guidelines could change if the governor announces new plans.

Phase two, which puts limits crowds outdoors to 25 people, is set to expire on Sept. 11. That’s two days before the Panthers season opener at Bank of America Stadium against the Raiders on Sept.13.