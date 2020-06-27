Mecklenburg County leaders say mask mandate will be enforced

PINEVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- At 5 p.m. on Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s mask mandate went into effect. The mandate says you are required to wear masks where social distancing isn’t possible like grocery and retails stores, and Mecklenburg County leaders say they’re enforcing it.

The state order doesn’t allow any law enforcement to go after you for wearing it, but a business can throw you out if you don’t wear it.

Looking around in Pineville, hours after the order went into effect it was hard to find anyone who didn’t have a face covering or was getting ready to put one on.

“I don’t want to spread it, if I’m a carrier, and I don’t want to get it if someone sneezes on me, or coughs,” Pineville neighbor Laura Rhodes said.

FOX 46 caught up with Rhodes as she was finishing up her shopping.

‘I’ve been wearing one almost a month, so no problem,” she said.

For many we’ve spoken with, the mask mandate doesn’t make too much of a difference because many have been doing it, anyway.

Despite this, cases have been going up. County health officials say this is concerning and they’re wanting to do more testing to determine how bad it really is.

They’ve scheduled a mass testing event for this weekend, allowing a thousand tests per day, but it still may not be enough.

“We don’t have any idea. We have not done mass testing like this in Mecklenburg County at this point,” County Health Director Gibbie Harris said.

County leaders are also looking at a more restrictions down the line, calling for masks at county buildings, parks and trails.

“One of the things that the state order does not do is that it does not mandate face coverings on government property, so it gives the local governments the option to do that,” Mecklenburg County Manager Dena Diorio said.

Some we spoke with off-camera are opposed to wearing face coverings. One person called it ‘communism’, but for Rhodes, she says she’s wearing it for her family.

“I have older parents, I have three grandchildren, I don’t want to infect anyone else,” Rhodes said.

The state mask mandate does apply, inside or outside with some noted exceptions. Namely, you don’t have to wear them outside, unless you’re working in a specific medical or agricultural field.