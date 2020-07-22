Mecklenburg County leaders hope late-night alcohol ban will help slow spread of COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Get ready to tap out early: Mecklenburg County is banning late-night alcohol sales. That ban will impact hundreds of bars and restaurants, but not all of them.

“It is unfortunate that we must take these steps due to the poor decisions by some bad actors,”

Over the past several weeks, video has shown people crowding venues, not social distancing and not wearing masks.

That’s why Mecklenburg County is bumping up last call for alcohol at restaurants and private clubs to 11 p.m., banning serving alcohol at those venues from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Cornelius and Huntersville are the only towns in the county not participating in the alcohol sales ban.

“If we see establishments who are not enforcing what is safe practices as far as crowded bars, no masks when 11 pm hits, we know service stops,”

CMPD says they plan to first educate before they enforce.

“In our country, intent means everything we wouldn’t want to cite at first glance a business who legitimately believed they were doing the right thing,”

County leaders are hoping the ban on late night alcohol sales, which goes into effect on Thursday will help cut down on the spread of COVID-19.

“They’re not really complying with social distancing on the inside and may or may not be selling large amounts of food and selling large amounts of alcohol at night hours and so those are certainly concerns and why we are putting together this order,”

Restaurants will still be able to serve food at their drive thru and use deliveries and pick-ups. The county manager originally wanted the ban on serving alcohol to start at 10 p.m.