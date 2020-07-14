Mecklenburg County leaders consider stopping alcohol sales after 11 p.m.

It’s no secret that COVID-19 has been a hit to business, but the ones that have opened back up have done so and say they have fought for it.

“It’s definitely not the same restaurant business that we left,” said Brian Riggenbach, the owner of Bakersfield in Dilworth.

Business isn’t back to normal yet, but it’s about as much as it can be at the moment.

“It’s a difficult environment already with reduced capacity, which has led to reduced operational hours,” Riggenbach said.

But Bakersfield is one of the restaurants that could see a new kind of COVID-19 restriction back in place.

“We are looking at the action that the governor of South Carolina took in terms of closing the sale of alcohol after 10 p.m.,” Mecklenburg County manager Dena Diorio said.

Scenes like what was seen on social media of crowded restaurants and no social distancing over the weekend are partly to blame, according to county officials and they now say they’re discussing putting plans in place to limit alcohol sales.

Orange County, near the Research Triangle, already has a step like that in place and South Carolina started their own restrictions this past weekend.

The county manager says the hope here is that it would reduce the incentive for adults, and particularly younger adults who are seeing higher rates of cases, to be out.

“We’re continuing to talk about it. We’re not ready to make a recommendation, but we’ll continue to talk about it over the next couple of days,” Diorio said.

For right now, it’s just talk and some hope it doesn’t go beyond that, at least right now.

“It’s certainly not going to make things easier for us,” Riggenbach said.

This has also gotten the attention of the Director for the Centers for Disease Control. He was in town Monday, and agrees with what the governor is doing on keeping bars closed in North Carolina because of the potential of irresponsible behavior during the pandemic.