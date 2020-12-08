Mecklenburg County judge who fought to reopen courts tests positive for COVID

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Mecklenburg County Judge who fought to reopen the county courthouse has now tested positive for COVID-19.

Chief District Court Judge Elizabeth Trosch said in a letter to the court community that he tested positive on Friday.

“I have participated in contact tracing and notified all persons identified as being at risk of exposure due to contact with me,” Trosch wrote in the letter.

“My family members are all well and will be tested (Monday) evening.”

Trosch ordered the courthouse to reopen in October after being closed since the pandemic began back in March.

The order came with strict guidelines and cleanliness standards.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“They’ve got Plexiglass barriers up between you and your client. They’ve made all kinds of changes in the courtrooms,” said Health Gilbert, the President of the Mecklenburg County Bar.

A county spokesperson said Judge Trosch wasn’t due back in court until Thursday.

The county is currently searching for an emergency judge to fill in for her in a child support enforcement hearing.

If no backup judge can be found, the county says those hearings will have to be postponed.

“Some court operations have been modified and the impacted parties have been notified,” said Trosch.

County officials say Trosch’s courtroom was cleaned Thursday, Friday and again over the weekend.

According to the county, cleaning crews use CDC guidelines when disinfecting the spaces.

Trosch says she plans to isolate at home until the end of the week.

“I’ll pray for her,” said Gilbert, “I know our members are concerned for her and are thinking of her.”

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE